Jay-Z joined Instagram and became the only person Beyoncé follows on the platform

Jay-Z and Beyoncé attend the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2015. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jay-Z created an Instagram account that has already accumulated a following of 2.3 million users.

The rapper and his wife, Beyoncé, only follow each other.

Jay-Z promoted "The Harder They Fall," a film he coproduced, in his debut post on Tuesday.

Jay-Z has officially joined Instagram.

By the time of publication, the 51-year-old rapper garnered a following of 2.3 million users on the social media platform. However, his verified profile shows that he only follows one account back, and it belongs to his wife, Beyoncé.

As for the 40-year-old "Lemonade" singer, she's racked up an audience of 216 million Instagram users on Instagram, zero of whom she previously followed back, per Vulture. She seemed to make an exception for her husband and reciprocated his follow.

Jay-Z shared his first Instagram post on Tuesday to promote his project, "The Harder They Fall," a Jeymes Samuel (The Bullitts)-directed Western coproduced by the rapper. He also created two songs, "Guns Go Bang" with Kid Cudi and "King Kong Riddim (featuring BackRoad Gee)," on the movie's soundtrack.

The record executive published the poster for "The Harder They Fall" on his page, along with an Instagram story counting down to the movie's November 3 premiere on Netflix.

Beyoncé, who married Jay-Z in 2008 and shares three children with him, reshared his story on her account.

In addition to being recently inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Jay-Z has been working to promote "The Harder They Fall," which features an all-Black ensemble cast: Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, and more.

At an October screening for the film at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium, the rapper spoke about his desire to increase on-screen representation in the Western genre to more accurately depict the Old West.

"I love to be apart of projects that widen the lens," he told Entertainment Tonight, adding, "Once it's widened for us, it's widened for Asians. For Mexicans. For everyone."

According to the outlet, both Beyoncé and her mother Tina Knowles attended the event as well.

"We support each other. That's what we do," the rapper said.

Read the original article on Insider