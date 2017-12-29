JAY-Z Drops Star-Studded 'Family Feud' Music Video Directed by Ava DuVernay & Fans Are Freaking Out

JAY-Z just took things to another level!

The rapper released the highly anticipated "Family Feud" music video on Friday, shocking fans with a star-studded cast and even better director, none other than Ava DuVernay.

The Beehive first got whirled up with the 30-second teaser released the day before that featured JAY-Z and Beyonce in a confessional and little Blue Ivy walking down the aisle with her dad.

The visual, which was released exclusively on Tidal, features Michael B. Jordan, Thandie Newton and Trevante Rhodes caught up in a love affair.

The star studded intro to Jay Z and Beyoncé’s “Family Feud” pic.twitter.com/PXY4KcZOmL — Yoncé Hub (@theyoncehub) December 29, 2017

It also features a round table with a diverse group of females including Rashida Jones, Constance Wu, Rosario Dawson, Niecy Nash, Janet Mock. Mindy Kaling, Susan Kelechi Watson and Brie Larson.