Jay-Z Breaks New Ground Being Named Hip-Hop’s First Billionaire

Jay-Z is in rarified air — he’s been officially named as hip-hop’s first billionaire.

According to Forbes, the rapper “has accumulated a fortune that conservatively totals $1 billion, making him one of only a handful of entertainers to become a billionaire—and the first hip-hop artist to do so.”

The breakdown of Jay-Z’s fortune includes his $310 million stake in Armand de Brignac (which produces Ace of Spades champagne), $220 million in cash and investments (which includes an estimated $70 million stake in Uber), $100 million for Tidal streaming service, $100 million stake in D’Ussé cognac, $75 million music catalog, $75 million value of Roc Nation and $50 million in real estate (including a massive Los Angeles estate with Beyoncé).

Oh, and he has an art collection worth $70 million.









Warren Buffett was quoted for the Forbes piece, saying, “Jay is teaching in a lot bigger classroom than I’ll ever teach in. For a young person growing up, he’s the guy to learn from.”

