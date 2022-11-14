Jay Leno suffers 'serious burns' from gasoline fire: 'I am OK'

Jay Leno canceled a private comedy performance after suffering a serious medical emergency. (Photo: Getty Images)

Jay Leno is in stable condition, but suffered "serious burns" following a gasoline fire.

After news of his medical emergency made headlines on Monday, Leno issued a statement to Variety: "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."

People reported the 72-year-old talk show host had to cancel an appearance at The Financial Brand's Forum in Las Vegas due to a health issue. He was set to perform a private comedy performance on Sunday night.

"His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling," an email to attendees purportedly stated. "All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight."

TMZ reported Leno is hospitalized in a burn center after an injury to his face. The incident allegedly occurred in the L.A. garage where he stores his cars as one erupted into flames without warning. Leno, host of Jay Leno's Garage, has a legendary car collection.

The former late night host has previously spoken out about health issues. In 2019, he opened up to People out about battling high cholesterol in an effort to raise awareness about the importance of routine check-ups and eating healthy.

Story developing...