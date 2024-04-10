Jay Leno granted conservatorship over estate of wife Mavis Leno amid dementia battle

Jay Leno has been declared the conservator of wife Mavis Leno’s estate amid the philanthropist’s battle with dementia.

Leno, who filed his petition for the conservatorship in Los Angeles court in January, had his request granted during a hearing Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Superior Court website.

An attorney for Mavis said in court that she is "in agreement" with the conservatorship and also noted the former late-night TV host’s wife is "receiving excellent care with her husband, Mr. Leno,” according to People magazine.

“I think she’s in the least restrictive environment. I think she’s in very good care with Mr. Leno,” a judge reportedly said during the hearing, per People, later telling Leno, “Everything you’re doing is right. I totally understand this is a difficult period.”

Leno shared during the hearing that he is in the process of estate planning and reviewing Mavis’ will, the magazine reported.

Mavis' court-appointed attorney Ronald E. Ostrin had no comment when contacted by USA TODAY following the ruling. USA TODAY has reached out to a representative for Leno for comment.

In January, Leno petitioned the L.A. court to become the conservator of wife Mavis’ estate to ensure her estate plan is correctly executed because she "presently lacks the necessary capacity," according to court documents obtained by USA TODAY at the time. Leno did not seek conservatorship over his wife's person.

Mavis, 77, "suffers from dementia, major neurocognitive disorder," her physician wrote in a doctor's capacity declaration, which also outlined the decline of her cognitive function.

"Unfortunately, Mavis has been progressively losing capacity and orientation to space and time for several years," according to the filing.

Leno’s filing also stated the comedian's wish to manage Mavis' half of their shared property and her assets in a trust, which would provide for her, her brother and Leno. The couple does not have children, and she has no other siblings.

More light was shed on the extent of Mavis’ battle with dementia when Ostrin shared additional information about her condition in court documents filed in California in March.

"According to her neurologist, Dr. Hart Cohen, (Mavis Leno) has advanced dementia (and) sometimes does not know her husband, Jay, nor her date of birth," according to the filing obtained by USA TODAY. "She has a lot of disorientation, will ruminate about her parents who have both passed and her mother who died about 20 years ago."

Ostrin also said he interviewed Mavis in February and concluded that "although it was clear she had cognitive impairment, she still has a charming personality and could communicate." During this time, she "reposed great faith and confidence in" her husband.

"According to Dr. Cohen, Mr. Leno loves his wife very much, and waited to bring this matter out of respect to her," Ostrin wrote in the filing. "He said that Mr. Leno was 'such a nice man and treats (Mavis) like gold.'"

Ostrin recommended that Leno’s conservatorship petition be approved, concluding that the TV host’s actions are "necessary" for his and Mavis' protection.

