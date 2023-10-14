Jax Taylor Calls ‘House Of Villains’ Guest Star Abby Lee Miller An ‘Awful Human Being’
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
“House of Villains” stars Anfisa Arkhipchenko, Omarosa and Jax Taylor spoke with Access Hollywood about the all new show and what fans can expect to see. The three weigh in on guest stars Abby Lee Miller, and and share which of the three they think is most villainous. “House of Villains” airs Thursdays at 10pm ET/PT on E!.