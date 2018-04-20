Javier Bardem says he's 'absolutely not' ashamed to have worked with Woody Allen

Javier Bardem, who worked with Woody Allen on the 2008 comedy Vicky Cristina Barcelona, has said that he’s ‘absolutely not’ ashamed of working with the director.

A host of actors who have worked with Allen have said that they would not work with him again, following the resurfacing of the decades-old accusations that he molested his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow in 1992.

Though Allen was cleared by courts in 2007, Farrow maintains that she was sexually assaulted by her father, while Allen says that she’s been coached by her mother, Allen’s ex-wife Mia Farrow, into believing the claims since she was a child.

“If there was evidence that Woody Allen was guilty, then yes, I would have stopped working with him, but I have doubts,” he told Paris Match.

Since more recent claims from Farrow, including an emotional interview with CBS in January and a column for the Los Angeles Times, many actors who have collaborated with Allen have distanced themselves from the work, some going as far as to say they were ashamed of it.





Among them have been Greta Gerwig, Michael Caine, Ellen Page, Rebecca Hall, Colin Firth and Timothée Chalamet.

However, others, such as Alec Baldwin and Diane Keaton, have stood by Allen, with Bardem now joining their ranks.

“I am very shocked by this sudden treatment,” Bardem added.

“Judgments in the states of New York and Connecticut found him innocent. The legal situation today is the same as in 2007.”

There are now doubts whether Amazon Studios, which produced his most recent movie A Rainy Day In New York, will even release it, and according to reports has had ‘serious conversations’ about cutting ties with him altogether.

