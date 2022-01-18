Javier Bardem apologizes for making Prince start a concert an hour late

Academy Award-winning actor Javier Bardem appeared Monday on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed that he accidentally caused Prince to begin a concert an hour late. Bardem explained that Prince invited Bardem and wife Penelope Cruz, along with their friend, actor Jordi Mollà, to have dinner before the show. Bardem said they were not fully aware of the situation.

“He invited us, Penélope and I — and Jordi Mollà, which is a good friend of ours, another actor — to have dinner before the show,” Bardem said. “And then we were having dinner and we took the dessert and we were having a drink, two drinks and we were like, ‘Nobody's coming here to pick us up.’ So I step out of the room and I said, ‘Hey, we are here.’ ‘Ah, are you finished?’ ‘Yes.’ Then Prince came and said, ‘Are you done?’ ‘Yes.’ So he told us to go to the seats, we were accompanied to our seats, and then the show started. And we were like, ‘Oh, my God. They've been waiting an hour for us to finish the dinner!’”

Bardem went on to apologize to the fans at the show that night, and swore that they didn’t know Prince was waiting for them to finish dinner before starting the show.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on NBC.

Check out Michelle Obama's inspiring advice to college students for dealing with fear:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.