Jason's Deli in Athens is set to permanently close. Here's what might take its place.

After more than a decade in business, the Jason's Deli location at 140 Alps Rd. is set to close its doors permanently.

A staff member at Jason's told the Banner-Herald that the reliable soup-and-sandwich counter has not set a closing date yet, and remains in operation until further notice. The Banner-Herald this week was unable to immediately reach Jason's corporate office for details.

The Athens-Clarke County Planning commission last week confirmed that plans have been submitted for the Jason's Deli space to be renovated to become a First Watch full-service restaurant with new outdoor patio seating, but the committee has yet to approve the site or the construction projects.

Jason's Deli opened its Athens location in 2008 after the Bennigan's restaurant chain filed for bankruptcy and closed most of its locations across the United States, including the one on Alps Road.

First Watch is a California-based breakfast and brunch chain that operates Georgia locations in Gainesville, Buford and Loganville.

This undated promotional photo shows a First Watch restaurant in Jacksonville, Florida. Plans for an Athens, Ga. location at 140 Alps Rd. have been submitted for approval.

