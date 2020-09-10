How Jason Wu Is Preparing for a New York Fashion Week Like No Other Amid Coronavirus

New York Fashion Week is going to hit a little differently this season.

While the biannual event is still set to get underway in the Big Apple beginning on Sunday, Sept. 13, it'll be a week like none other thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. With strict safety measures put in place by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to ensure proper social distancing, the designers and brands that will show during the truncated week are being forced to get creative to keep the spirit of NYFW alive amid all the changes.

To that end, the Council of Fashion Designers of America, who co-produce the event alongside IGM, have been hard at work developing a new and immersive way for designers to get their collections seen. "To address the concerns of the fashion industry, we created the innovative RUNWAY360 digital platform which allows brands the flexibility to show their collections in a variety of formats and at a time that works for them," their website reads, "and engages domestic and international press, consumers, and retailers, most of which are not currently able to travel to New York."

How different will it be this year? For starters, events held outdoors will have a cap of 50 people, while indoor events must be held at either 50 percent capacity or with no spectators at all. So those shots of A-listers cozying up to Anna Wintour in the front row, hoping to get her to crack a smile? A thing of the past—though, hopefully, only temporarily.

While several designers whose collections are typically featured during NYFW—including Marc Jacobs, Tory Burch and more—opted to sit this season out, that was never an option for Jason Wu, whose show kicks off the week.

"I think it was just something that I was really inspired to do," the designer told E! News exclusively. "I do feel like its important that New York Fashion Week has a strong representation on the world stage, and I felt like there was something that I could do that would both be safe and also help New York be well represented in the scheme of the whole Fashion Week...It just felt like something I was inspired to do. It was more a gut reaction, more just something I felt like was important."

However important it may have felt, actually designing the collection and mounting the show has not been without its many hurdles. First came learning how to work creatively while remote. "A lot of Zoom," Wu explained, "a lot of packages sent back and forth." Though that was nothing compared to the scaling down of the typical NYFW production that was needed.

"I think there's only going to be 36 audience members, so that's a big difference from 500. That's usually the minimum, so that's a big, big, big difference," he said. "We have to follow the governor's guidelines, everyone getting checked five days minimum before the show. We're keeping the backstage very...lean. And giving everyone personal space, making sure everyone's wearing masks. The days of having hundreds of people backstage is just not what's going to be happening this season. We need to give everybody ample room and make sure everybody is safe."

Everything from casting the show to glam on the day of has had to be reimagined with social distancing in mind. "Last year, when we do go-sees, we'd have 200 girls in and out in the speed of an hour. This year, we're doing go-sees on Zoom and only getting girls that are confirmed to come in," Wu explained