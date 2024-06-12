Jason, Travis Kelce now significant owners of Garage Beer: 'The best light beer'

Jason and Travis Kelce are the new co-owners of a popular Greater Cincinnati beer.

The NFL stars and University of Cincinnati alums announced this morning on their "New Heights" podcast they will be significant investors, partners, owners and operators of Garage Beer, a light beer brand first created in Cincinnati. Jason and Travis have been in discussions with the brand for the past two years and will now have a hand in all operations, including brewing, distribution, sales, marketing and expansion, a press release said.

The news marks the first time the Kelce brothers will serve as significant owners and operators of a business together. Customers can expect to see retail displays in stores along with billboards and other promotions soon.

“People crave quality and simplicity, and Garage Beer nails both for me," Jason said in the statement. "We are light beer drinkers and Garage is the best light beer."

Jason and Travis Kelce are now significant owners of Garage Beer, the brothers announced Wednesday.

"It comes down to quality for me," Travis added. "I think everyone knows I like to have a couple beers now and then, so being an owner of Garage Beer and heavily involved in making the best light beer is exciting, man! There is nothing better to bring people together than an ice-cold beer, and for Jason and me that is what beer is all about – friends, family and fun."

Braxton Brewing Co., based in Covington, spun off its popular Garage Beer into its own company in 2023. Garage Beer is headquartered in Columbus and co-owned by brand investment marketer Andrew Sauer.

"I have worked with Andy for years and I really trust the team and their approach to running the business," Travis said. "We look forward to taking Garage Beer to the next level."

Garage Beer is currently sold in Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Missouri, West Virginia, Idaho, Montana and New Jersey, with plans to expand to new states this year.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Jason, Travis Kelce now significant owners of Ohio-based Garage Beer