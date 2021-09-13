Jason Sudeikis to Reportedly Make Around $1 Million an Episode for 'Ted Lasso' Season 3

Image via Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ted Lasso, presently in its second year of providing weekly ultra-doses of well-earned existential relief on Apple TV+, has reportedly opened its Season 3 writing room after a number of new deals were negotiated.

Writing for the Hollywood Reporter on Monday, Lesley Goldberg said that writers were among those who received “sizable pay increases” after a series of renegotiation talks. Multiple sources are cited in the report as stating that cast members, producers, and writers all ended up with promotions for the new season.

Star Jason Sudeikis, meanwhile, is said in Goldberg’s piece to have already secured a Season 3 deal under which he will receive “in the vicinity of” $1 million per episode. This figure marks a combining of fees Sudeikis would get for serving as a creator, as well as payment as the head writer and executive producer. For previous seasons, Sudeikis reportedly received up to $300,000 an episode.

Complex has reached out to reps for Apple and Sudeikis for comment and will update this post accordingly. In October of last year, Apple announced an early Season 3 renewal for the Peabody-winning series.

Over the weekend, Apple TV+ earned seven Creative Arts Emmy awards, including three for Ted Lasso:

Congratulations to all of the Apple TV+ teams on their Creative Arts #Emmys wins! — Apple TV (@AppleTV) September 13, 2021

If you’ve yet to take the Lasso dive, there’s still time to get entirely caught up before the currently-still-in-progress second season ends. At the time of this writing, there are still four new episodes left to be unveiled. The Season 2 finale is slated for Oct. 8.

