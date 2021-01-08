Jason Sudeikis Didn't Know Olivia Wilde 'Wanted Out' of Their Relationship Until October, Says Source

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis End Engagement After 7 Years: 'Their Children Are the Priority'

The couple share son Otis Alexander, 6, and daughter Daisy Josephine, 4

Jason Sudeikis believes Olivia Wilde's new relationship with Harry Styles led to the end of their engagement, a source tells PEOPLE.

While an insider told PEOPLE in November that the two had split "at the beginning of the year" after seven years together, another source with knowledge of the situation refutes the claim, saying "she and Jason were very much together as recently as this fall."

"Jason feels that the timeline that Olivia and Harry would like people to believe—that she and Jason split ages ago, long before she became involved with Harry—is simply not accurate," says the source.

"She began filming [Don't Worry Darling] in September, and by October, he began to get the impression that she wanted out. By November, they'd announced their split."

Adds the source, "But that's how quickly it happened, and none of it happened until she began filming with Harry."

Another insider, however, contests that timeline, telling PEOPLE, "Olivia and Jason were broken up as of early 2020. The recent news that she has moved on is no surprise. Olivia and Jason's relationship continues to be focused on their children and co-parenting them."

Wilde, 36, and Sudeikis, 45, first started dating in November 2011 and the Ted Lasso actor proposed shortly after the holidays in 2012.

The pair have two children together, son Otis Alexander, 6, and daughter Daisy Josephine, 4.

Sudeikis "is absolutely heartbroken about the split," adds the source. "There is still a lot of love there, and he would like to have hope that maybe there's a way for them to repair things. But what happens next remains to be seen."

In November, the insider close to the two exes told PEOPLE Wilde and Sudeikis' split had "been amicable" with the two transitioning "into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship."

Since news of their split, Wilde has been photographed with her Don't Worry Darling costar Styles, 26. After the two were seen holding hands at a friend's wedding in Montecito, California, over the weekend, a source confirmed to PEOPLE they're an item.

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, sources said Wilde struck up a close friendship with Styles last fall as they began work on their film.

As they spent time together on-and off-set, their friendship "quickly turned romantic," said an insider. "Their chemistry was very obvious."

"Everyone saw it coming. During breaks, he's hasn't been able to stay away and visited her trailer," the insider added.

