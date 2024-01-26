Jason Segel Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Segel has signed with UTA.

The star, co-writer and executive producer of the Apple TV+ series Shrinking had been with WME. Starring alongside Harrison Ford, Segel earned Segel Best Actor nominations at the 2023 Primetime Emmys and 2024 Golden Globes.

The versatile actor, writer, director and producer also starred in Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers on HBO, a series nominated for a 2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Drama, and before that Segel created, wrote, directed, produced and starred in the anthology series Dispatches from Elsewhere. That one was nominated for a GLAAD Media Award.

UTA will rep Segel in all areas. On the bigscreen, Segel starred as David Foster Wallace in The End of the Tour and before that wrote an starred in the Nicholas Stoller-directed Forgetting Sarah Marshall. He and Stoller teamed to write The Muppets, which grossed more than $150 million worldwide. The film won an Academy Award in 2012 for best original song for Man or Muppet, written by Bret McKenzie and performed by Segel.

Before that came I Love You, Man, Jeff, Who Lives at Home, Knocked Up, This Is 40, The Five-Year Engagement and Bad Teacher. He got his start in TV on the Judd Apatow series Freaks and Geeks, and then How I Met Your Mother.

Segel made his debut as a children’s book author with the Random House bestseller Nightmares!, which he cowrote with Kirsten Miller. They also teamed on the bestselling Otherworld.

Segel continues to be repped Ocean Avenue, the law firm Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern, and Independent Public Relations.

