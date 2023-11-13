“Jason’s most treasured instrument”: The guitar Eddie Van Halen gifted Jason Becker during their emotional first meeting is heading to auction

Jason Becker is putting his “most treasured instrument” – the #69 Peavey EVH Wolfgang given to him by Eddie Van Halen – up for auction to raise funds for his ongoing medical care.

Becker – who was diagnosed with ALS in 1989 – initially put the guitar up for sale via a broker earlier this year, but now it seems as though the instrument will be sold to the highest bidder when it goes under the hammer on December 14.

The electric guitar itself is an especially significant and meaningful six-string, and we imagine Becker would not part with it lightly. As for the guitar's story, it was gifted to Becker by Van Halen himself when the pair had their first meeting on August 31, 1996.

Designated #69, this particular Peavey (famously named after Van Halen’s son) was drafted from the first 100 examples that Eddie personally checked before the guitar went into production later that same year.

With its basswood body, quilted maple neck, EVH/Peavey-designed humbuckers and a D-Tuna Floyd Rose tremolo, the guitar was developed by Van Halen and Jim DeCola and built to the guitar hero’s exacting specifications.

Image 1 of 2

Jason Becker's Eddie Van Halen Peavey EVH Wolfgang #69

Image 2 of 2

Eddie Van Halen playing his Peavey EVH Wolfgang #69

As if this provenance didn’t make it valuable enough, the guitar also bears the thumbprint of Becker on the back of the neck, and was wielded by Van Halen upon his visit to Becker’s home in Southern California. It also carries the inscription: “Jason. We will play guitar together in the future. Love – from heart to your soul. Eddie Van Halen, ‘96.” As such, it carries the histories of two electric guitar icons.

The pair’s touching meeting was captured on film by Becker’s family, who shared the footage after Van Halen’s death in 2020. The film shows Eddie demoing the guitar’s D-Tuna function, and playing a section of Eruption, for Becker.

“This is the 69th one,” Van Halen can be heard saying in the footage. “The first 100 I personally checked. I named it after my son, Wolfgang.” It was the first meeting between the pair, who maintained a lasting friendship following the visit.

Now, the Peavey Wolfgang – which has been described as “Jason’s most treasured instrument” – has been put up for auction in an effort to raise money to fund Becker’s ongoing care, which costs north of $100,000 a year.

The instrument was discussed by Becker during his recent Guitar World interview. “A while ago, I was looking at the guitar Eddie Van Halen gave to me, hanging on the wall, covered in dust, and I thought, 'That's a shame. It should be with someone who would love to have it and can give it the attention it deserves,’” Becker said at the time. “I can't play it, and the best part of it for me now is the memory of his kindness.”

The guitar has been listed with a starting price of $100,000, with auction host site Live Auctioneers giving it an estimated sale price of $300,000 – $400,000. The recipient of the guitar will also receive a Certificate of Authenticity and, if the buyer wishes, an opportunity to meet with Jason Becker.

Owing to the circumstances of the sale, here’s hoping that the guitar eventually sells for something close to the upper end of that spectrum – or, hopefully, even more.

Head over to Guernsey’s for more information.