Jason Momoa sweeps Emilia Clarke off her feet during Game of Thrones reunion

He's still her sun and stars... and she's still the moon of his life.

Over the weekend, Westeros experienced its own mini-reunion when former Game of Thrones cast members Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke reunited for a fun night out celebrating the birthday of Thrones co-creator David Benioff.

Both actors shared images from the gathering on Instagram. In Clarke's photo, Momoa is literally sweeping the Mother of Dragons off her feet.

"When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi," Clarke wrote, hashtagging with a strength emoji and a kissing face emoji as well as the words "#drinkingwithdrogoimamazedwesurvived #theboysarebackintown #likeheneverleft."

In the photo posted by Momoa, the two are sitting down with Clarke on Momoa's lap. "MOON OF MY LIFE. you are wonderful love u forever," Momoa captioned his photo, tagging his on-screen wife and hashtagging #smilelyeyes. "happy birthday benioff you handsome generous badass leo aloha j."

The lovefest didn't end there. Momoa commented on Clarke's photo, writing "love u forever moon of my life" along with numerous emoji hearts.

Helen Sloan/HBO

Clarke and Momoa played on-screen couple Danereys Targaryen and Khal Drogo on the popular fantasy series and although Momoa's role only lasted one season, the two have retained their close friendship over the years. Since leaving Thrones, both have kept themselves busy with numerous high-profile projects: Momoa is currently filming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Clarke is preparing for her role in Marvel's new Disney+ series Secret Invasion.

As for the world of Westeros, the Targaryen name will live on in the upcoming prequel series House of the Dragon, scheduled to premiere on HBO Max in 2022. Set hundreds of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series is based on George R.R. Martin's 2018 novel Fire & Blood and tells the story of the Dance of the Dragons — the bloody House Targaryen civil war.

