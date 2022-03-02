Jason Momoa supports Zoë Kravitz at 'The Batman' premiere after his split from Lisa Bonet: 'Still family'

Suzy Byrne
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
US actor Jason Momoa and his children Lola Momoa (L) and Nakoa-Wolf Momoa (R) arrive for
Jason Momoa pointing to an image of stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz with daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf at The Batman world premiere in NYC on March 1. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Jason Momoa may have separated from Lisa Bonet, but he showed up for stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz at Wednesday's The Batman premiere.

Momoa, 42, walked the red carpet with the two children he shares with Bonet. Daughter Lola Iolani, 14, wore a long checkered dress as she held her dad's arm. Son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, who has hair just like the Aquaman star, sported a Bob Marley shirt and sweetly held his dad's hand.

The Dune actor told Entertainment Tonight that Bonet, whom he split from in January after 16 years together, couldn't make it to the premiere, but he was there because they're "still family."

"We're just so proud," he said of Kravitz, who plays Catwoman Selina Kyle in the flick starring Robert Pattinson. "Lisa couldn't be here so we're representing — me and the babies. We're very excited to just be here... It's still family, you know?"

Zoe Kravitz attends the world premiere of
Zoë Kravitz attends the world premiere of The Batman at Lincoln Center Plaza in NYC on March 1. (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Kravitz — Bonet's 33-year-old daughter with first husband Lenny Kravitz — wore a Catwoman-inspired dress on the carpet. The custom creation — a black velvet laced corset column gown — was made by Oscar de la Renta.

Despite Momoa's changing marital status, the Game of Thrones actor has been there for his stepdaughter as her blockbuster film comes out. Earlier this week, he shared a photo of himself with Kravitz's boyfriend, Channing Tatum, next to a private plane, sharing that they traveled together to NYC "to see our ZOZO" at the premiere.

Momoa has known "Zozo bear," as he's also called her, for most of her life. He and Bonet started dating when she was 17. She's publicly referred to him as "Papabear" on social media.

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 11: (L-R) Zoe Kravitz, Jason Momoa, and Lisa Bonet attend the world premiere of
Zoë Kravitz, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet at the Conan The Barbarian premiere in 2011. (Photo: Alexandra Wyman/WireImage)

A month-plus after Momoa and Bonet announced their split, which came as a surprise to celebrity watchers, there are tabloid rumors that the pair have been trying to work things out. For now, it's just gossip; neither Momoa nor Bonet has stated that publicly. It is interesting, however, that he recently deleted his Jan. 12 Instagram post announcing their breakup, which fuels the speculation.

