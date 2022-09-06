Jason Momoa shaves his hair for a good cause

Jason Momoa has chopped his signature long locks for a cause close to his heart. (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jason Momoa has shaved off his signature long locks for a good cause.

The Aquaman actor shared a video of his makeover, while it was in progress, to social media on Monday. He underwent the hair transformation to draw attention to single-use plastic, urging people to use recyclable aluminum cans for water instead of plastic bottles.

Jason Momoa holding up his braids. (Screenshot: Jason Momoa via Instagram)

"Aloha, everyone," he began the video. "Hand me those braids" he said to his hairstylist before he held up his chopped locks. "Shaving off the hair."

The See actor definitely didn't seem used to it just yet. "Oooh man," he said. "I've never even felt the wind right there," rubbing the short hair on the side of his head.

While the buzz continued, he talked about the importance of eliminating one-time use plastic.

"We gotta stop," he said. "All that s***" — referring to plastic bottles, utensils, bags and packaging — "it just goes into our land. It goes into our ocean. I'm here in Hawaii right now and just seeing things in our ocean, it's just so sad. So please, anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastic in your life, help me. Plastic bottles are ridiculous."

(Screenshot: Jason Momoa via Instagram)

He urged the use of reusable canteens or aluminum alternatives. Momoa founded Mananalu Water, a bottled water company that uses resealable and recyclable aluminum bottles. The company also removes the equivalent of one plastic bottle from ocean waste with every purchase.

When he shared the video, he wrote to his followers, "Here's to new beginnings — let’s spread the aloha. Be better at protecting our land and oceans. We need to cut single use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas."

(Screenshot: Jason Momoa via Instagram)

Momoa previously shaved off his beard to draw attention to the cause.

The actor's long locks have been a prominent part of his look, on the red carpet and in his roles. In a 2018 interview with Australia's Daily Telegraph, he said his then-wife Lisa Bonet "would leave me if I cut my hair so I just don’t cut my hair." The couple, who share two children, split earlier this year.