Jason Momoa Reveals He Injured Himself While Filming Aquaman 2 : 'I'm an Aging Superhero'

Jason Momoa is giving his all to his latest role, even if it means getting a scratch here and there.

The actor, 42, is set to star in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom after first playing the titular superhero in the 2018 Aquaman film. During a Monday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Momoa revealed that reprising the role hasn't come without its own risks.

When host Ellen DeGeneres asked him about rumors that he'd hurt himself while filming, Momoa confirmed he sustained quite a few injuries, telling her, "I'm getting old."

"I messed up my eyes. I just got something in it that kinda cut it up, and then I've gotta get surgery, I have a hernia, I've got ribs out. I'm just getting beat up," Momoa continued, before reassuring viewers, "It's gonna be a great movie, you're gonna love it."

When DeGeneres asked if he is able to see with his scratched cornea, Momoa replied, "Yeah, yeah, look at me. I can see great," telling the host, "I'm good to go!"

Citing Momoa's many past injuries — which include a broken femur and a face injury that left a scar — DeGeneres, 63, told him, "That's a rough job you got there. Every movie you're on, you're hurting yourself."

Momoa didn't have much of an excuse, but replied, "I just kind of give it, yeah. I love my job and I get a little too excited, then the age thing, you know, I'm an aging superhero right now."

Momoa has been filming the second Aquaman film since this summer, when he first arrived in London to start production on the sequel. In July, he revealed that he was going blonde for the film.

"This is the last day of the brown. I'm gonna be a blonde," he shared in a video posted to Instagram. "They supposedly have more fun. I don't know about that, we'll test it out."

Earlier this summer, Aquaman 2 director James Wan announced the official title for the sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The film, which is scheduled for a 2022 release, also stars Patrick Wilson as Orm and Amber Heard as Mera.

"People are going to be in for a treat when Aquaman 2 comes out," Wan teased at DC FanDome on Saturday, per Variety. "They're going to get a movie that's more mature, but yet still retains its fun to give audiences something different, something new they haven't seen before."