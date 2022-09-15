Jason Momoa Reveals New Head Tattoo After Shaving His Famous Hair Off

Jason Momoa already shocked fans last week by shaving off his famous locks — and now he has a head tattoo!

The Dune star, 43, took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off his new ink, which is an intricate tribal tattoo on the side of his head.

"Here we go @hawaiianairlines is back we're going to New Zealand HAWAII TO AOTEROA Mahalo to my OHANA for being there for me yesterday @suluape_keone it was a true honor 20 years in the making," he wrote as a caption while showing off the look.

Momoa added, "So stoked @mananalu.water is on the flight mahalo again @hawaiianairlines help stop single use plastic. Always on the roam @soill Aloha j."

Many commenters responded to the new look, including Fast & Furious actor Tyrese Gibson. "Love you big bro your spirit is humble and so infectious and great! FastX is going to kill s--- ... Welcome to the FAST FAMILY!!!!!" he said. (Momoa stars in the upcoming 10th installment of the Fast Saga.)

Earlier this month, Momoa showed love for the environment by shaving his head. "Aloha, everyone," he began in a video he shared on Instagram, before he added, "Hand me those braids."

As he held two long pieces of cut braided hair, the Game of Thrones alum proceeded to talk as clippers shaved off his shoulder-length hair.

"Shavin' off the hair … doing it for … " he said before pointing to the newly shaved side of his head. "I've never even felt the wind right there!" he added.

"Doing it for single-use plastics," Momoa continued, in part. "I'm tired of using plastic bottles, we gotta stop, plastic forks, all that s---, goes into our land, goes into our ocean.

The committed actor and Hawaii native has a passion for saving the planet. In August, he made a special trip from Los Angeles to Hawaii on Hawaiian Airlines to celebrate the airline's partnership with his water company, Mananalu.

He surprised unsuspecting passengers by personally handing out aluminum bottles filled with purified water.

TikTok user @livinglikekylee posted a video of Momoa in action alongside the caption, "When Jason Momoa is your flight attendant."

The actor also documented the special occasion on his Instagram page with his own video footage.

Momoa also has been coming to terms lately with his changing looks as he gets older.

Just last month, he shared with James Corden that he was lamenting the loss of his defined abs after hernia surgery, and trying to embrace his "dad bod."

"Not really doing sit-ups," the actor told host Corden, 44, on The Late Late Show, joking, "Trying to keep that dad bod going for a little bit longer."

Earlier this year, Momoa underwent surgery after the Aquaman sequel wrapped in March and attended the 94th Academy Awards one day later.

"Throwing bodies around ... getting old, bro," he joked at the time.