Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet Quickly Settle Divorce — And Other Celeb Couples Should Take Note

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are showing celebrity couples how it’s done.

The former pair have reportedly settled their divorce after only a day since Bonet, whose real name is Lilakoi Moon, filed her petition Monday in Los Angeles County Court. Both parents will have their single status returned on July 9, according to court documents obtained by ET.

The former couple seemingly cast their differences aside to prioritize their children Lola Lolani, 16 and Nakoa-Wolf, 15 — and agreed to share custody. Momoa and Bonet will thus share any related expenses and mutually waive any formal child support pay demands.

The “Aquaman” star and “Cosby Show” alum also waived their rights to spousal support.

Bonet married Lenny Kravitz in 1987 and divorced the rock star in 1993 when their daughter Zoë Kravitz was still a child. She first started dating Momoa in 2005, years before “Game of Thrones” made him famous, and married the native Hawaiian in 2017.

Last year, the former couple first announced their split in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived,” they reportedly wrote in a joint statement in January 2022. “We free each other to be who we are learning to become. Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our children.”

Momoa, Bonet and Lenny and Zoë Kravitz have purportedly remained amicable through it all.

The Bonet-Kravitz clan has notably long maintained an amicable relationship.

The “American Woman” singer not only told Men’s Health in 2020 that he “loved” Momoa since “literally the moment we met” but congratulated him on his birthday. The proud dad also told ET last week that he couldn’t be happier about Zoë Kravitz getting engaged to her boyfriend, Channing Tatum.

Momoa seems to be cut from the same cloth, as he told the outlet in March 2022 that he and Bonet were “still family” — and delivered a Christmas tree to her home in December.

