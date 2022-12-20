Jason Momoa Gets in the Holiday Spirit as He Delivers Christmas Tree to Ex Lisa Bonet's House

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Jason Momoa loads his $400k Super Duty truck with a Christmas tree and delivers it to his ex-wife Lisa Bonet's house. Pictured: Jason Momoa BACKGRID USA 19 DECEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Jason Momoa is doing the heavy lifting this holiday season.

On Monday, Momoa, 43, was spotted loading up his truck with a Christmas tree that he delivered to his ex-wife Lisa Bonet's home in Malibu, California.

The Aquaman star could be seen using a rope to tie a Norway Spruce tree to the bed of his truck as he delivered it to Bonet, whom he married in October 2017. They jointly announced they had split this past January.

Since Momoa and Bonet's breakup, which came after 16 years together and five years of marriage, the pair remain on good terms.

In November, Momoa left a simple comment in response to Lenny Kravitz birthday Instagram post for Bonet, whom the singer was previously married to from 1987 to 1993.

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," the Slumberland actor, 43, wrote, as captured by Comments By Celebs.

Over a decade after Kravitz and Bonet divorced, the actress met Momoa at a Los Angeles jazz club in 2005 and hit it off with the former Baywatch star, who in a 2019 Esquire interview identified Bonet as "literally my childhood crush" from seeing her on The Cosby Show.

Momoa and Bonet share two children: 15-year-old daughter Lola and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf.

In January, they said in a joint statement, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage."

"We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty," they continued. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…"

The statement concluded, "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail✨ J & L."

Kravitz has spoken about the work the three had put in together to blend their families in the past.

"You go through a marriage with somebody, you break up and it's very difficult," Kravitz said in a July 2019 interview with U.K. publication The Times. "But [Lisa and I] put the work in and we took the time so that we could become best friends again. Our families are blended."

"I love her husband — he's like a brother to me — and I love the kids," Kravitz said of Momoa at the time.