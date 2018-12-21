Jason Momoa Epically Photobombs a Couple Taking Wedding Pics in Hawaii

Jason Momoa gave one lucky couple a great surprise.

The Aquaman star epically photobombed newlyweds while they were taking their wedding pics in Oahu, Hawaii, on Thursday. The captured photo shows the 37-year-old actor, dressed in a gray tank top with striped board shorts, standing behind a bride and groom. As they lean in for a kiss, Momoa hilariously uses his aquatic superhero's signature trident to jokingly poke the pair.

The moment was also captured by a couple of fans who were on the island and also got the chance to take selfies with the actor. Momoa is in Oahu for a special screening of the latest DC Comics film, according to Hawaii News Now.

View photos Flightrisk / Crocky / BACKGRID More

ET spoke with Aquaman himself earlier this month, where he admitted that he was "a little nervous" for his kids -- 11-year-old daughter Lola and 9-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf -- to watch the film for the first time.

"I'm a little nervous," Momoa, told ET at the Los Angeles premiere. "But I'm very excited."

On the red carpet, the Hawaii native, as well as his children and a number of friends, performed a ceremonial Maori haka dance.

Check it out in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jason Momoa Shares Sweet Home Video of Him Teaching His Kids the Haka

Jason Momoa Geeks Out Over Meeting 'Legend' Julia Roberts: Pics!

Jason Momoa Admits He's 'A Little Nervous' For His Kids to See 'Aquaman'

Related Articles: