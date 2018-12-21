Jason Momoa Epically Photobombs a Couple Taking Wedding Pics in Hawaii

Jason Momoa gave one lucky couple a great surprise.
The Aquaman star epically photobombed newlyweds while they were taking their wedding pics in Oahu, Hawaii, on Thursday. The captured photo shows the 37-year-old actor, dressed in a gray tank top with striped board shorts, standing behind a bride and groom. As they lean in for a kiss, Momoa hilariously uses his aquatic superhero's signature trident to jokingly poke the pair.
The moment was also captured by a couple of fans who were on the island and also got the chance to take selfies with the actor. Momoa is in Oahu for a special screening of the latest DC Comics film, according to Hawaii News Now.
ET spoke with Aquaman himself earlier this month, where he admitted that he was "a little nervous" for his kids -- 11-year-old daughter Lola and 9-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf -- to watch the film for the first time.
"I'm a little nervous," Momoa, told ET at the Los Angeles premiere. "But I'm very excited."
On the red carpet, the Hawaii native, as well as his children and a number of friends, performed a ceremonial Maori haka dance.
Check it out in the video below.
