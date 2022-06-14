Jason Momoa and Eiza González Break Up After Months of Dating: They're 'Very Different People' (Source)

Eiza González and Jason Momoa

Alexander Tamargo/Getty, David Livingston/Getty Eiza González; Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa and Eiza González have gone their separate ways.

A source tells PEOPLE that the Dune actor, 42, and Ambulance actress, 32, have split, after PEOPLE confirmed last month that they were dating.

"They're just very different people," says the insider.

Another source says the pair are "hoping they might work it out." "They love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it became public," the source adds. "They are in different life stages."

A source told PEOPLE in May that Momoa and González were "exclusive" and had been seeing each other since February "after meeting through work and mutual connections."

"Right now it's not a very serious situation and they're both just seeing where it goes," the latter insider said. "They've been spending time together when they can and making it work between their two busy schedules."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 04: Jason Momoa attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Ambulance" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/FilmMagic); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Eiza González attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

David Livingston/FilmMagic; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Jason Momoa; Eiza González

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up in 2022

The latter source also said that González is a "very fun, down-for-anything type person and is pretty adventurous for the most part" — and she and Momoa "share that same spirit."

"She's more of a long-term-relationship person versus casual dater," the insider added of the I Care a Lot actress. As for Momoa, he is "a really good guy, very generous and happy all the time; he's all about love and spreading love."

"It's not that he's not taking it seriously, but with his kids, he's not going to rush into anything quickly," the source said of Momoa, who shares daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, with ex Lisa Bonet. "He had a lot of love for Lisa and there is still a lot of mutual respect there as far as she's concerned."

Story continues

Momoa was photographed attending the premiere of González's Michael Bay film Ambulance in April, although they did not walk the red carpet together.

RELATED VIDEO: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Announce Split After Nearly 5 Years of Marriage

Momoa and Bonet, 54, announced in a joint statement that they were "parting ways in marriage" back in January, nearly five years after they tied the knot.

"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become," they said in the statement.

"Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life ... teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail J & L," the pair added.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the exes "want to explore other things" after the breakup and still care "deeply about each other," adding, "They have been doing things separately for quite a while."