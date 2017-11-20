Jason Momoa defends Justice League from critics

Jason Momoa has some words for Justice League critics: He’s not reading their negativity and, as far as he’s concerned, the film is awesome.

“I try to stay the f— away from what people say,” the Aquaman actor tells EW. “Some of my friends said, ‘Justice League isn’t doing well’ and it kind of bummed me out. But I didn’t want to look it up. I don’t want to look up the bad and the negativity. I don’t think that’s useful; it doesn’t help.”

For decades Aquaman was considered a superhero that would be nearly impossible to pull off in a feature film. And yet, for all its flack from critics, even naysayers agreed that Justice League successfully introduced a credible and compelling Arthur Curry — thanks in no small part to the hulking performance the former Game of Thrones fan favorite.

Some fans were upset that scenes detailing Aquaman’s backstory were cut from the film, including a key supporting Atlantean character, Nuidis Vulko (who was played by William Dafoe, though was not shown). But Momoa had a counter for that too.

“The challenging part is [the Justice League story] is only about a weekend in Author Curry’s life,” he says. “[Fans] might be like, ‘Why is he that grumpy? Why’s he hiding up there?’ We had it all planned out. A lot of things got cut. But it’s not my movie. It’s a huge movie introducing three new characters, and for myself and The Flash and Cyborg, there was a lot that was there we just couldn’t get in. It could have been two movies. We had some stuff with William Dafoe. The whole Atlantean part, about me being this reluctant king. There was no need for it because you’re going to see it in Aquaman. It’s not an Aquaman movie, it’s a Justice League movie.”

Momoa will next be seen in the second season of Netflix’s Frontier, which debuts Nov. 24. He’ll also play Aquaman again in that aforementioned 2018 standalone film focused on the character from Furious 7 filmmaker James Wan. Dafoe, Amber Heard (who appeared in Justice League as Mera), Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson, and Dolph Lundgren all costar.