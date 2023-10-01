Exclusive first look at Jason Momoa in action (figure): 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' toys revealed!

Get an exclusive look at Spin Master new toy line for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. (Illustration: Yahoo News; Photos courtesy of Spin Master)

Jason Momoa is venturing back under the sea in December's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. But you'll be able to find toys based on James Wan's highly anticipated sequel well before then. Spin Master's officially licensed Aquaman toys are swimming onto retail shelves on Oct. 1 and Yahoo Entertainment has your exclusive first look.

12" Double Strike Aquaman Figure (Courtesy of Spin Master)

The story of Lost Kingdom finds Atlantis's king, Arthur Curry, teaming up with his brother/nemesis, Orm (Patrick Wilson), to defend Atlantis against returning villain Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), newly empowered with a mythical weapon, the Black Trident.

Based on Spin Master's 12-inch Double Strike Aquaman Figure, Arthur is definitely prepared for the fight ahead. Swing those wicked-looking light-up batons to hear Aquaman utter commanding phrases among 15 other unique sound effects. And the super-sized figure, which retails for $24.99 at Amazon, also shows off the hero's cool new costume in the film.

Aquaman vs. Black Manta Battle Set (Courtesy of Spin Master) (Spin Master)

If you prefer Aquaman's classic orange-and-green look, that's preserved in the Aquaman vs. Black Manta Battle Set. Retailing for $32.99 at Amazon and Target, this multi-piece playset includes two 4-inch action figures — with their corresponding tridents — plus the 12-inch submarine that Black Manta pilots in the film.

Aquaman vs. Black Manta Battle Set (Courtesy of Spin Master) (Spin Master)

The sub includes sound and light effects, spinnable propellers and a comfy seat for Black Manta to wreak havoc from. But he's gotta swim outside sometime, and that's when Aquaman is prepared to strike.

There's only one toy that can really complete this Aquaman set — a plush version of Atlantis's premiere octopus drummer. Ball's in your swimming pool, Spin Master.

Spin Master's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom toys are available Oct. 1 at most major retailers, including Amazon and Target.