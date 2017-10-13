Jason Momoa Apologizes for 2011 Joke About Rape: 'I Made a Truly Tasteless Comment'

The 38-year-old actor says he knows his 'sincerest apology now won't take away those hurtful words.'

Jason Momoa is sorry for remarks he made at Comic-Con in 2011, where he joked about rape.

The 38-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday to apologize for his comments, which resurfaced online in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal.

During Game of Thrones' panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Momoa joked that he loved working on the show because he "got to rape beautiful women."

"I awoke in Australia to the justified reactions by many people to a distasteful joke I made years ago in Hall H for which I am sorry," Momoa wrote. "I am still severely disappointed in myself at the insensitivity of my remarks that day. I know my sincerest apology now won't take away those hurtful words. Rape and sexual harassment can reach anyone and I have seen first hand its painful torment among members of my own family and friends."

"I made a truly tasteless comment. It is unacceptable and I sincerely apologize with a heavy heart for the words I said," he concluded. "All apologies."

Momoa isn't the only one apologizing recently. Ben Affleck apologized to Hilarie Burton after the One Tree Hill star claimed he groped her when she was a host on MTV's Total Request Live.

