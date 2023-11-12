Jason Kelce Hilariously Gets Called 'Taylor's Boyfriend's Brother' In Chicago

Jason Kelce may be a Super Bowl champion, but he was recently given a new Taylor Swift-inspired title.

The Philadelphia Eagles center recently visited Chicago’s famed hot dog eatery, The Weiners Circle, which featured a sign outside the establishment that read: “Welcome Taylor’s Boyfriend’s Brother.”

On Thursday, the official Instagram page for the restaurant shared several posts from Kelce’s visit, including another welcome sign that read: “Welcome The Other Kelce Brother.”

Kelce’s visit to The Weiners Circle was documented in a video by NFL on Prime Video, which shows the NFL player engaging in a back-and-forth with the staff. The restaurant is known for its staff insulting their customers — and the Eagles center certainly got his fair share of slights.

The football player was seen walking into the eatery when an employee, who goes by Poochie, referenced his latest title as a finalist for People’s 2023 Sexiest Man of the Year.

“Bullshit,” she said, before mentioning his young brother, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, who’s dating Swift.

“He’s too busy chasing Taylor Swift, going to her concerts,” she said. “He needs to get his ass on that field and do what the fuck he needs to do.”

The Eagles player responded by joking that Poochie’s mother looks like “Good Morning America” co-host and former NFL player Michael Strahan.

After the two traded insults, Kelce promised to gift Poochie an autographed jersey and he posed for photos with the staff.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce photographed holding hands during a night out on October 15, 2023 in New York City.

Travis Kelce and Swift’s romance has sparked a media frenzy ever since the singer was photographed at a Chiefs game at Missouri’s Arrowhead Stadium with the Kelce brothers’ mother in September.

The Philadelphia Eagles center has weighed in on his sibling’s relationship, telling NBC Sports last month that he was “happy” for his brother but that he had some concerns about the “level of stardom” that follows the famous pop star.

“There’s another end of it where it’s like, ‘Man, this is a lot,’” he said. “There’s paparazzi talking about him fueling his car before the game today and I’m like, ‘Is that really necessary information to share?’”

