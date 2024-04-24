Jason Kelce Clarifies Rumors His Missing Super Bowl Ring Was Stolen

Olivia Evans
·4 min read
2
Jason Kelce knows how the rumors fly, and he's shutting this one down before it gets its wings.

After a report suggested the former Philadelphia Eagles center said his Super Bowl ring was "stolen," at an April 11 New Heights live show, Jason quickly refuted the speculation.

"This is incorrect, and not what I was saying," he wrote in an April 24 post on X, formerly Twitter. "I do not think it was stolen. Based on the video evidence we do have I think it was accidentally thrown in the trash while cleaning up."

And the 36-year-old—who shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 14 months, with wife Kylie Kelce later responded to a user suggesting he make "calling out" incorrect articles his new full time job. However, it doesn't seem the New Heights co-host is keen on the business proposition.

As Jason put it, "That's way too busy of a job to take on."

However, the case of Jason's missing Super Bowl ring—which he earned in 2018—has been ongoing since he and brother Travis Kelce took the stage for a live show at their alma mater University of Cincinnati April 11.

At the event, teams from the audience were asked to locate Jason's real Super Bowl ring among decoys in two inflatable pools of chili—poking fun at the fact that the father of three tends to lose his ring frequently. However, amid excitement of the game, Jason's real ring was never actually found.

After postulating the championship token was in a "landfill" during the April 17 episode of the brothers' podcast, he provided an update on the saga on April 24 after Travis, 34, joked his brother didn't "give a f--k" that he lost the ring as the duo discussed losing items with guest Andrew Santino.

Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce
Ryan Kang/Getty Images

"I care," Jason replied. "It's not like I'm, like, happy I lost it."

And later it was Travis who theorized the ring may have been stolen. "Dude, you don't lose it," the Kansas City Chiefs player said. "Somebody steals it."

Jason only replied, "We have some video evidence," before the trio abruptly changed the subject.

And while detective and fact checker may not be jobs Jason will ever add to his resume, Chiefs fanatic may be.

After all, the former NFL star quickly segued from player to groupie as Travis competed for—and won—his third ring at the Feb. 11 Super Bowl.

