Star Trek: Discovery's Jason Isaacs 'blocked' by William Shatner on Twitter, joins Captain Kirk's long list of feuds

William Shatner is famous for having several feuds with other celebrities and now he’s added Jason Isaacs to the list.

That is according to the British actor who claims that the original Star Trek captain has blocked him on Twitter.

Isaacs, who has joined the Star Trek family as Captain Lorca in Star Trek: Discovery, posted a message to the social networking site detailing his dismay, though he doesn’t seem to be taking the snub too badly:

I’ve been blocked by @WilliamShatner. The unkindest cut of all. In what way have I broken the prime directive Captain? Was it the end of sentence minor-key uptick? The quizzical eyebrow (and blue eyeliner)? The just too-tight uniform? Forgive me my sins – it’s an homage, I swear.

The feud may have stemmed from a Twitter spat the two had after Shatner took issue with some comments Isaacs allegedly made, about the long-running sci-fi series, in an interview.

“Bill Shatner started to troll me online,” he told the Telegraph. “I was misquoted about Star Trek, and we got into this wild banter with each other. Then I met him and he seemed to have no knowledge of it at all.

“So I’m not sure he does his own Twitter feed, but I rather enjoy engaging with whoever online William Shatner is.”

Sadly, he will no longer be engaging with Shatner on Twitter, who is well-known for holding grudges against members of the Star Trek family.

There was the time when he published a series of YouTube posts blasting his former Star Trek co-star George Takei for not inviting him to his 2008 wedding to Brad Altman, despite their decades-long feud, and his animosity towards the late Leonard Nimoy stemmed from their time shooting the original series in the Sixties.

The actor was reportedly jealous of the amount of fan mail his co-star was getting and even Nimoy spoke of the the fact that he had dialogue taken away from him because Shatner felt his character looked unintelligent compared to Spock:

A major area of conflict was Bill’s concern that Spock was getting ahead of Kirk in terms of problem solving,” Nimoy laments. “Bill was worried that Kirk would seem unintelligent by contrast. And so lines of dialogue that had logically been Spock’s soon became Kirk’s.

Even Nichelle Nicholls, who played Uhura nearly quit the original Star Trek series because of Shatner’s alleged behaviour on set.

At least Jason Isaacs is in distinguished company.





