Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen Welcome Second Son

The fun-loving family of three just became a family of four with the arrival of the couple’s second son, Mollen shared on Instagram Stories Thursday, showing herself and Biggs in a car with their newborn son.

“Hello everybody. I’m just sitting in the back of the car with Jason and my second child,” she says, panning the camera to their little guy, situated between his parents in his car seat.

Addressing her husband, Mollen says, “Baby, you have two boys now.” (The couple also share 3½-year-old son Sid.)

“I know, WTF,” Biggs replies.

“I had to break out of the hospital, they wanted to keep me, but I’m leaving — I’m leaving with wires attached,” Mollen adds. Biggs replies jokingly, “Was I supposed to sign [discharge] papers or pay or anything?”

“I’m gonna go home and eat my placenta,” says Mollen, with Biggs adding, “I’m excited to try it.”

Shortly after, Mollen posted a video to Instagram of herself in a hospital bed, gazing at a golden pineapple-shaped container in a chair. “Obviously had to bring Teets for moral support…. #babybiggs,” she wrote, referring to her beloved dog who died in March 2016.





Mollen and Biggs, 39, leveraged their signature silly sides to share their pregnancy news with the world in April, sharing a photo to Instagram showing the actress and author using a NoseFrida snot sucker on her husband.





Since announcing Baby No. 2 on the way, the couple revealed they were having a second son, with Mollen, 38, being hilariously open about the realities of parenting while pregnant — and dealing with placenta previa.

“It actually hasn’t been a big deal so far because I’m so early,” Mollen told PEOPLE in June. “I had a c-section the first time because I never dilated, so I’m not that concerned because I expected to have to be cut open again.”

At the time, Biggs explained that Sid wasn’t quite sure what was in store for him with a new sibling on the way. “While it’s still safely tucked away and he doesn’t have to actually physically deal with someone else in his space, he loves it,” the Orange Is the New Black star told PEOPLE.