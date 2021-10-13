Jason Aldean's wife Brittany says they are thanked daily 'for speaking out' politically
Brittany Aldean is thanking supporters — and haters — in her latest Instagram post. The outspoken social media star has made headlines in recent weeks for her political statements, some of which involved her and Jason Aldean's kids. But Brittany says she and the country singer are "stopped multiple times per day" with people actually thanking them for speaking out.