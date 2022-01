Politics Axios

Chief Justice John Roberts made his case for judicial independence in his annual year-end report as the Supreme Court enters the second half of one of its most consequential terms to date, weighing in on whether to overturn Roe v. Wade and uphold federal rules to combat the spread of the coronavirus.Why it matters: It's an opportune time for the chief justice to make his case as Gallup polling from December shows Roberts leading all other federal officials in approval among a cross-section of Am