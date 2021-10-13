Brittany Aldean says she and Jason are thanked 'multiple times per day' for speaking out politically

Brittany Aldean is thanking supporters — and haters — in her latest Instagram post.

The outspoken social media star has made headlines in recent weeks for her political statements, some of which involved her and Jason Aldean's kids. But Brittany says she and the country singer are "stopped multiple times per day" with people actually thanking them for speaking out.

"My prayer as a Mama is that my babies are raised in a loving, safe place, where they have the ability to grow into the best versions of themselves. The burden of the world we currently live in can be hard on any parent. Terrifying, actually," the former cheerleader begins. "I am currently praying for our children, our military, the hospitalized, the border, the impressionable youth, the ones standing up for change… for the right to simply make their own medical choices."

Brittany continued, "We get stopped multiple times per day - people giving thanks for speaking out. YOU CAN TOO. We need you more than ever... You'll actually be surprised at just how much support you'll receive. As for the haters…. Screw them. They're the reason we are where we are. REMEMBER THAT with every passing comment."

Jason, who used to shy away from publicly discussing politics, supported his wife in the comments section.

"Love this babe and couldn't agree more," he wrote.

The "Dirt Road Anthem" singer defended Brittany after she was criticized for putting their toddlers in clothing that mocked President Joe Biden.

"We will teach our kids what we think is right and what we think is best for their future. If you think what is happening right now is 'great' for the future of our kids and grandkids, u are delusional!" he wrote on Instagram.

Jason has also spoken out against California Gov. Gavin Newsom's COVID-19 vaccination requirement for all public and private school children. Perhaps the support the couple is receiving for being so outspoken was enough for the singer to break his "no politics" rule. He previously told Rolling Stone politics is "one subject I do stay away from," calling it a "no-win."