Jason Aldean Resumes Tour, Performs First Concert Since Las Vegas Shooting

The singer resumed his tour on Thursday after cancelling several shows out of respect for the victims of the massacre.

Jason Aldean took the stage at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Thursday night for his first concert performance since the horrifying mass shooting in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Aldean performed to a cheering, supportive crowd, and told the audience that he wouldn't be intimidated by anyone who tries to make Americans live in fear, the Associated Press reports.

"I want to play the show for you guys that the people in Las Vegas came to see and didn't get a chance to," Aldean said.

The singer was on stage, headlining the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, when a gunman opened fire on the audience from the window of a 32nd story hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Resort across the street.

58 concert goers were killed and nearly 500 others injured in the tragic shooting.

A number of survivors of the Las Vegas shooting turned out to Aldean's performance in Tulsa, including Ryan Guay and Linzee Freund who were at the Route 91 festival and saved a woman who had been shot by getting her to the hospital, local news affiliate Fox 23 reports.

Aldean is resuming his national tour after cancelling several shows in Los Angeles, San Diego and Anaheim, out of respect for the victims of the mass shooting.

"As a result of what happened in Las Vegas this week, we have decided to cancel this coming weekend's shows," Aldean said in a statement last week. "I feel like out of respect for the victims, their families and our fans, it is the right thing to do. It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost and be close with our family and friends."

Aldean also opened the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live with an emotional cover of Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down" that served as a tribute to the victims of the shooting and to the late rocker, who died on Oct. 2.

"So many people are hurting... Children, brothers, sisters, parents -- they're all part of our family," Aldean said before the performance. "We're gonna work through these tough times together, all the way."

Watch the video below to see the country singer's emotional SNL performance.

