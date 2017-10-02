    Jason Aldean, who was performing during Las Vegas shooting, is 'heartbroken': 'Stop the hate'

    Suzy Byrne
    Editor
    Country singer Jason Aldean performs during the Route 91 Harvest country music festival at the Las Vegas Village on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Mindy Small/FilmMagic)

    Jason Aldean was performing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas when the mass shooting that left more than 50 people dead and 200 injured occurred on Sunday. Needless to say, he is shaken up.

    “Tonight has been beyond horrific,” he posted on Instagram Monday morning. “I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate.”


    His wife, Brittany Kerr Aldean, who is pregnant with their first child together, was also there, according to her Instagram. “We are safe… our angels were definitely watching over us tonight,” she wrote. “No words for what happened… Just horrific. Praying for everyone.”


    Aldean was the night’s headliner at the festival when what appears to be a lone gunman opened fire from a perch high up in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas Sunday night, Good Morning America reports. The shooter was later killed on the 32nd floor of the hotel.

    Other performers included country stars Jake Owen, Big & Rich, Luke Combs, and Dylan Scott. There were reactions them as well.

    Owen first wrote in a panic, sending a message to his 4-year-old daughter.


    He later updated as things calmed down a little.



    Luke Combs also shared that he — and his band — were safe.



    Same for Big & Rich.


    Dylan Scott had already left for the airport.


    Authorities were still looking for a companion of the shooter named Marilou Danley.


