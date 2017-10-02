Jason Aldean, who was performing during Las Vegas shooting, is 'heartbroken': 'Stop the hate'

Country singer Jason Aldean performs during the Route 91 Harvest country music festival at the Las Vegas Village on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Mindy Small/FilmMagic)

Jason Aldean was performing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas when the mass shooting that left more than 50 people dead and 200 injured occurred on Sunday. Needless to say, he is shaken up.

“Tonight has been beyond horrific,” he posted on Instagram Monday morning. “I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate.”





His wife, Brittany Kerr Aldean, who is pregnant with their first child together, was also there, according to her Instagram. “We are safe… our angels were definitely watching over us tonight,” she wrote. “No words for what happened… Just horrific. Praying for everyone.”





Aldean was the night’s headliner at the festival when what appears to be a lone gunman opened fire from a perch high up in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas Sunday night, Good Morning America reports. The shooter was later killed on the 32nd floor of the hotel.

Other performers included country stars Jake Owen, Big & Rich, Luke Combs, and Dylan Scott. There were reactions them as well.

Owen first wrote in a panic, sending a message to his 4-year-old daughter.

Gun shots!!! Vegas. Pray to god. Love you guys. Love you Pearl. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017





He later updated as things calmed down a little.

Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017





Gun shots were ringing off of the stage rigging and road cases. No one knew where to go..thank you LVPD and responders for keeping us safe — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017





Luke Combs also shared that he — and his band — were safe.

Active shooter at @Route91Harvest in Vegas. We're safe. Love you guys. — Luke Combs (@LukeCombsMusic) October 2, 2017





Me, the band, and crew are all safe. Been a long night, gonna try to get some sleep. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. — Luke Combs (@LukeCombsMusic) October 2, 2017





Same for Big & Rich.

Everyone in the B&R camp is ok thoughts and prayers to everyone in vegas at #Route91 — Big & Rich (@bigandrich) October 2, 2017





Dylan Scott had already left for the airport.

Prayers to everyone at @Route91Harvest in Las Vegas. We are ok, had literally just left for the airport. What is wrong with this world!! — Dylan Scott (@DylanScottCntry) October 2, 2017





Authorities were still looking for a companion of the shooter named Marilou Danley.





Read more from Yahoo:

‘The Walking Dead’: 15 burning questions for Season 8

Michael Che’s Trump remarks saved the ‘SNL’ season premiere

‘Halt and Catch Fire’ postmortem: Scoot McNairy talks Gordon’s shocking [spoiler]