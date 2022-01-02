Jason Aldean rings in 2022 with Donald Trump: 'This man is unbelievable'

Country singer Jason Aldean, 44, spent the new year golfing with former President Donald Trump. (Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Country singer Jason Aldean can certainly say he rang in 2022 in a memorable way: by getting golfing tips from former President Donald Trump.

Aldean, 44, took to Instagram to share details of his holiday, which he called "the best of all time." Pictured smiling on the golf course for the camera next to Trump, Aldean referred to the former POTUS as "the G.O.A.T.," which stands for "greatest of all time."

"This man is unbelievable and I wish u all could see what he does behind the scenes," Aldean wrote, adding the hashtag #ClassAct. Dressed in gray shorts and a turquoise shirt, Aldean stood next to a smiling Trump, who wore his trademark bright red "Make America Great Again" hat, his hand flexed in a "thumbs up" pose.

The final piece of the series was a video of Aldean getting golfing advice from Trump himself.

"Perfect, you're so good," Trump can be heard advising Aldean as they spent time on the putting green.

Another photo featured Trump, Aldean and his wife Brittany Aldean enjoying a party while dressed in formalwear. The post received a flurry of support from friends and fans, including Brittany, who declared her companions "the cutest guys ever."

The singer's wife has been vocal about her political views on social media. Back in October, Brittany said that she and her husband are "stopped multiple times per day" by people expressing thanks for the couple's willingness to share their stance.

"We get stopped multiple times per day — people giving thanks for speaking out. YOU CAN TOO. We need you more than ever... You'll actually be surprised at just how much support you'll receive. As for the haters... Screw them. They're the reason we are where we are. REMEMBER THAT with every passing comment," Brittany shared in an Instagram post, which showed the social media influencer alongside her husband and two children.

Aldean echoed his wife's sentiments, writing "Love this babe and couldn't agree more."

Brittany continued in the caption of the post, sharing that as a mother, she wants her children to be raised in "a loving, safe place, where they have the ability to grow into the best versions of themselves."

"The burden of the world we currently live in can be hard on any parent. Terrifying, actually," she wrote. "I am currently praying for our children, our military, the hospitalized, the border, the impressionable youth, the ones standing up for change… for the right to simply make their own medical choices."

Brittany received significant criticism in September when she voiced her political beliefs by dressing the couple's young kids in anti-Biden clothing. The kids smiled for the camera while wearing matching shirts with the phrase "Hidin' from Biden" emblazoned on them, while Brittany sported a T-shirt that read "Anti Biden Social Club," a spin on the popular Anti Social Social Club brand.

In response to controversy over the outfits, Aldean defended his wife, sharing in a post on his own page that he "will never apologize for my beliefs or my love for my family and country. This is the greatest country in the world and I want to keep it that way."