Jasmina Kuhnke, German Writer, Actor and Activist, Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Jasmina Kuhnke, a German-born writer, actor, author and activist, has signed with CAA for representation, Variety has learned exclusively.

Kuhnke’s debut novel, “Black Heart,” is a bestseller. The semi-autobiographical book recounts her experience growing up on the outskirts of the Ruhr region in Germany in the ’90s, and how she grappled with racism. Through a first-person narration, Kuhnke also sheds light on the consequences of lifelong discrimination.

She has also penned the award-winning “Andered Altern,” a mockumentary about parents starting a private kindergarten, and “Carolin Kebekus Show’s” racism special, which won a Grimme-Preis Award.

Her screenwriting credits include “Shapira Shapira,” a standup comedy series ordered by ZDFneo, as well as “Almania,” a comedy series commissioned by ARD.

Beyond her work as a writer, Kuhnke has made a name for herself on social media as an anti-racism activist. She notably founded and built a €250,000 fund to support victims of domestic violence with their legal costs. Kuhnke has a large fan base on social media, with more than 94,000 followers on her Instagram account. She continues to be represented in Germany by Black Universe Agency and Klartext.

The signing of Kuhnke underscores CAA’s ambitions to expand and diversify its international client roster. Earlier this year, CAA became part of Artemis, which also owns France’s luxury powerhouse Kering.

CAA’s recent international clients also include Guru Randhawa, an Indian-born singer, songwriter, composer and actor. Randhawa began by releasing independent singles and grew to become a global icon and pop star recognized for his Punjabi and Bollywood hits.

