Jarrett “JT” Thomas Thinks Shep Rose Has a Lack of Respect for Women

During “Spill! Shep’s! Secrets!,” Jarrett “JT” Thomas says Shep Rose’s grossest bad habit is that he drinks out of the milk carton, the most pompous thing about his personality is his lack of respect for women and his most redeeming quality is that he hates Donald Trump just like him. JT also says Shep knows he’s better than Austen Kroll and wants to be better than Craig Conover, but their dynamic has shifted. Plus, he says Shep definitely has game.

