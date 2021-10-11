Jared Leto Says He Was “Teargassed” During Italian Covid Pass Protest
Jared Leto says he got teargassed after being inadvertently caught up in an anti-Covid pass protest in Rome, Italy.
The Oscar-winner is understood to be in the Italian capital with his band, 30 Seconds To Mars. He took to his Instagram Stories in a now-expired post to share pictures and video of police confronting protestors, writing that he “got teargassed then called it a night.”
Per local reports, the protests are over Italy’s introduction of a new green pass system that mandates vaccines for some employees. The demonstrations have seen more than 10,000 people take to the streets and turned violent over the weekend, with police arresting 12 people. They were led by Italy’s far-right Forza Nuova party.
Leto will next be seen in Ridley Scott’s House Of Gucci, Marvel pic Morbius, and as Adam Neumann in the WeWork series WeCrashed.
