Jared Leto Climbs the Empire State Building
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The post Jared Leto Climbs the Empire State Building appeared first on Consequence.
Jared Leto climbed the Empire State Building in New York City on Thursday morning.
The death-defying stunt came in promotion of Thirty Seconds to Mars’ upcoming “Seasons 2024 World Tour.”
“The building is a testament of all the things that can be done in the world if we put our minds to it, which is largely the inspiration behind our most recent album, It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day,” Leto explained in a statement.
The “Seasons 2024 World Tour” launches in March with a series of festival appearances in South America and Mexico, after which the band will tour the UK and Europe throughout April and May. The North American leg follows in July through early September, with 30STM then making their way to Australia and New Zealand. Check out the complete schedule below.
Get 30 Seconds to Mars Tickets Here
For the North American shows, a Live Nation ticket pre-sale is set for Thursday, November 16th (use access code BACKSTAGE), followed by a public on-sale on Friday, November 17th via Ticketmaster.
Once tickets are on sale, fans can look for deals via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Tickets for the UK, European, and Australian shows go on sale Friday, November 17th.
Jared Leto climbed the Empire State Building earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/RWjMLDEJZX
— CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) November 9, 2023
Photo Gallery: Jared Leto Climbs Empire State Building (Click to Expand)
Thirty Seconds to Mars 2024 Tour Dates:
03/15-17 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
03/15-17 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
03/21/24 – Bogotá, CO @ Estéreo Picnic
03/22-24 – Sāo Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza
03/30 – Monterrey, MX @ Tecate Pa’l Norte Festival
04/16 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
04/17 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
04/19 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
04/20 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
04/22 – Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena
04/23 – London, UK @ The O2
04/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
04/26 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
04/27 – Hannover, DE @ ZAG Arena
04/29 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
05/01 – Stockholm, SE @ Hovet
05/02 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
05/04 – Copenhagen, DK @ Forum Black Box
05/09 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena
05/10 – Bratislava, SL @ O’Nepela Arena
05/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
05/13 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
05/15 – Prague, CZ @ Sportovni Hala Fortuna
05/16 – Budapest, HR @ MVM Dome
05/18 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle
05/19 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
05/21 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
05/22 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
05/24 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena
05/25 – Turin, IT @ Pala Alpitour Arena
05/27 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
05/29 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
05/30-06/01 – Galicia, ES @ O Son do Camiño
07/26 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre *
07/27 – Ridgefield, WA RV @ Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater *
07/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *
07/31 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
08/02 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater *
08/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *
08/06 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *
08/07 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *
08/09 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *
08/10 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *
08/12 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *
08/14 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *
08/15 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *
08/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *
08/18 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *
08/20 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *
08/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre *
08/23 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *
08/24 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *
08/27 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *
08/29 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *
08/30 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *
09/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *
09/04 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *
09/12 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
09/14 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
09/17 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage
09/19 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
* = w/ AFI, Poppy, and KennyHoopla
Jared Leto Climbs the Empire State Building
Scoop Harrison
Popular Posts
Peter Jackson Reunites The Beatles in Video for "Now and Then": Watch
Jimmy Page Covers "Rumble" in Honor of Link Wray at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: Watch
Dolly Parton in Conversation with Paramore's Hayley Williams
Johnny Hardwick's Cause of Death Unclear Due to Decomposition
Subscribe to Consequence’s email digest and get the latest breaking news in music, film, and television, tour updates, access to exclusive giveaways, and more straight to your inbox.