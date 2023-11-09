The post Jared Leto Climbs the Empire State Building appeared first on Consequence.

Jared Leto climbed the Empire State Building in New York City on Thursday morning.

The death-defying stunt came in promotion of Thirty Seconds to Mars’ upcoming “Seasons 2024 World Tour.”

“The building is a testament of all the things that can be done in the world if we put our minds to it, which is largely the inspiration behind our most recent album, It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day,” Leto explained in a statement.

The “Seasons 2024 World Tour” launches in March with a series of festival appearances in South America and Mexico, after which the band will tour the UK and Europe throughout April and May. The North American leg follows in July through early September, with 30STM then making their way to Australia and New Zealand. Check out the complete schedule below.

For the North American shows, a Live Nation ticket pre-sale is set for Thursday, November 16th (use access code BACKSTAGE), followed by a public on-sale on Friday, November 17th via Ticketmaster.

Once tickets are on sale, fans can look for deals via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Tickets for the UK, European, and Australian shows go on sale Friday, November 17th.

Jared Leto climbed the Empire State Building earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/RWjMLDEJZX — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) November 9, 2023

Thirty Seconds to Mars 2024 Tour Dates:

03/15-17 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/15-17 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

03/21/24 – Bogotá, CO @ Estéreo Picnic

03/22-24 – Sāo Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza

03/30 – Monterrey, MX @ Tecate Pa’l Norte Festival

04/16 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

04/17 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

04/19 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

04/20 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

04/22 – Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena

04/23 – London, UK @ The O2

04/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

04/26 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

04/27 – Hannover, DE @ ZAG Arena

04/29 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

05/01 – Stockholm, SE @ Hovet

05/02 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

05/04 – Copenhagen, DK @ Forum Black Box

05/09 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena

05/10 – Bratislava, SL @ O’Nepela Arena

05/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

05/13 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

05/15 – Prague, CZ @ Sportovni Hala Fortuna

05/16 – Budapest, HR @ MVM Dome

05/18 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

05/19 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

05/21 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

05/22 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

05/24 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena

05/25 – Turin, IT @ Pala Alpitour Arena

05/27 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

05/29 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

05/30-06/01 – Galicia, ES @ O Son do Camiño

07/26 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre *

07/27 – Ridgefield, WA RV @ Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater *

07/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *

07/31 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

08/02 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater *

08/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

08/06 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

08/07 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

08/09 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

08/10 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

08/12 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

08/14 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *

08/15 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

08/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

08/18 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

08/20 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

08/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre *

08/23 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

08/24 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

08/27 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

08/29 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

08/30 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *

09/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *

09/04 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

09/12 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

09/14 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

09/17 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage

09/19 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

* = w/ AFI, Poppy, and KennyHoopla

