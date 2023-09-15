Jared Kushner's Father Just Made This Shady Financial Move That Has Everyone Questioning His Pardon From Donald Trump



Donald Trump has been depleting his funds at a rapid pace due to the legal bills he has amassed after his four indictments. The former president is seeking major donations to replenish his dwindling coffers, however, one recent contribution is raising eyebrows because it might have some ethical implications.

Jared Kushner’s father, Charles, recently donated $1 million to Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again Political Action Committee (PAC) and that’s cause for concern in some political circles. Just as a refresher, Jared is married to the former president’s daughter, Ivanka, and Charles was pardoned by Donald Trump after serving two years in federal prison for illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion, and witness tampering. He was also disbarred from practicing law in three states: New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Charles Kushner and Jared Kushner attend LORD & TAYLOR Launches IVANKA TRUMP’s Spring 2012 Collection at Lord & Taylor on March 28, 2012 in New York City.



While there isn’t “any law directly prohibiting the recipient of a pardon from making a huge political contribution to benefit the politician who issued the pardon,” according to AbovetheLaw.com, there is a questionable aspect to the donation. Charles’ gift to Donald Trump does give the impression that he’s “paying for a pardon” — and that is problematic in an era when there’s a lack of trust in the government.

Donald Trump probably won’t address the issue since he needs all of the financial support he can get in the wake of his upcoming trials. It’s a shady move by Charles and it creates a moral dilemma that won’t be addressed as he is happily enjoying his pardon-free life, thanks to his son’s close familial ties to the former president. Power and privilege benefitted Charles and he’s rewarded Donald Trump after one of his final executive moves as president.

