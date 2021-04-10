January Jones Says She Was 'Forced to Bludgeon' a Rattlesnake After One Bit Her Dog: 'I'm Sorry'

January Jones/instagram. inset: getty images January Jones' dog Vinny

January Jones is giving fans an update on her beloved dog Vinny after he was bitten by a rattlesnake earlier this week, revealing that another snake had come into their home and she was "forced to bludgeon" it.

The Mad Men star, 43, shared on Friday that her canine companion is on the mend following a trip to the animal hospital.

"Vinny's Back home," she captioned a picture of the black bernedoodle laying on a couch in her Instagram Stories. "Tired out but doing well."

However, the actress pointed out in a follow-up post that another rattlesnake had shown up at her doorstep amid Vinny's recovery, leading her to drastic measures.

"Right before I was forced to bludgeon yet ANOTHER rattle snake today," she wrote, sharing a video of herself holding what appears to be a croquet mallet in her backyard. "I almost cried."

In the clip, Jones stands on guard as several people inside her house can be heard discussing what to do with the snake. She then points at a blue pool net on the floor before poking at it with the mallet.

"I'm sorry snake family, this house is taken," Jones added in the caption.

Jones first shared that her dog was bitten by a "baby rattler" on Wednesday.

Posting a photo of the snake, she wrote, "This baby rattler bit my lil Vinny this morning. I caught and released it but praying for my pup who's in the hospital now ❤️."

In addition to Vinny, Jones' furry family includes a goldendoodle named Joey, whom she welcomed into the family in 2017.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, rattlesnakes are widespread in the state and dogs "are at increased risk of being bitten due to holding their nose to the ground while investigating the outdoors."

"Generally not aggressive, rattlesnakes will likely retreat if given room or not deliberately provoked or threatened," the department said on its website. "Most bites occur when a rattlesnake is handled or accidentally touched by someone walking or climbing."

"On rare occasions, rattlesnake bites have caused severe injury – even death."