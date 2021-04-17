January Jones Posts Topless Pic in Sexy, High-Waist Trousers: ‘Can’t Find a Top’

Naledi Ushe
·2 min read
 January Jones/instagram  

January Jones' latest pants looked so good, they had to stand alone!

In a photo shared on Instagram Friday, the Mad Men star, 43, stood topless in her bathroom wearing nothing but a white pair of sunglasses and Rodarte pink pants with a heart stitched on them. 

"Can't find a top to do these trousers justice so... 🤷🏼‍♀️," Jones captioned the post. 

She posted a couple other renditions of the photo on her Instagram Story to show off the full length of the pants. "It's a look," she wrote of her topless ensemble in one slide. 

 January Jones/Instagram  

RELATED: January Jones Says She Was 'Forced to Bludgeon' a Rattlesnake After One Bit Her Dog: 'I'm Sorry'

On Jones' grid post, In-Style editor-in-chief Laura Brown commented, "I'm getting the blue @rodarte ones so do I have to do this too?" along with a nervous emoji.

"People keep saying lose bras but honestly the world is crumbling, let's just lose everything from waist up, make it simpler," Jones replied.

Another person similarly wrote, "Alright. Copying these too."

The Politician star jokingly responded, "The boobs are vintage sorry."

Related: Nick Viall opens up about 'briefly' dating January Jones

Jones' co-star from The Last Man on Earth, Mel Rodriguez, also commented on the sexy snap, writing, "You know those trousers do just fine guuuurl!"

"Thank you! At least one tv husband approves," she quipped in response.

Just last month, Jones posted a topless photo and asked her followers for help determining where she'd be able to wear the outfit. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones)

RELATED: Bachelor's Nick Viall Opens Up About 'Briefly' Dating January Jones: 'I Enjoyed My Time with Her'

"I'm so out of practice. Can one wear sweatpants, a leather jacket and no top as an outfit?" the mom-of-one asked her followers. "What if I zipped it up and put shoes on.. is that sufficient??"

Jones added, "Also does it feel more like 'date night' or 'target run'?"

