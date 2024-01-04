January 5 marks first First Friday Scranton of 2024

Jan. 4—SCRANTON — On January 5, the city unveils the first First Friday Scranton of the new year. Strut your way through Downtown Scranton between 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. to visit the monthly art exhibit offerings for January.

Among the exhibits featured on the art walk this month is Thirteenth Realm Tattoo Studio, with work by Victor Galeno and Dale Cunningham displayed at Spice Asian Market at 343 Adams Ave. The collection explores the private Scranton tattoo studio's signature style — often utilizing familiar characters and bright colors.

At Analog Culture on the corner of Mulberry and Washington, attendees can experience the spectacular joint collection, "CyberTallSpaceWitch," by artists Jackie Cunha (@cyberspacegirlfriend) & Skyler Conway (@tallwitch) along with a performance by K.A.N.O.B.I.

You can also visit a student exhibition called "Winter Wonders" at ArtWorks Gallery & Studio, where there will also be live music by Steve Werner.

Next, discover an art show by Jesse Clemente at Urban Co-Works Scranton, entitled "Tearing Down Your Reality." This collection, that utilizes the abstract in imaginative ways, will transport you into a world where the real and the surreal converge. This is the first time Urban Co-Works is participating in First Friday Scranton.

"We are excited to kick off 2024 with some new artists and venues we haven't partnered with before," said Ashley McDougall, Marketing Operations Manager at BlackOut Design.

BlackOut Design does all the marketing organizing, social media, graphics, etc. for First Friday Scranton. They've been a a proud sponsor and partner for First Friday since its inception in 2005. Owner of BlackOut Design, Jack Reager, is the president of First Friday.

"Urban Co-Works is a new business to Scranton so it's awesome they are getting involved! Last year we saw some new venues join us such as Spice Asian Market, Little Wild Refillery, and The Gallery of Scranton," said McDougall.

McDougall and her team are always excited to see new venues and artists getting involved in the monthly art walk. First Friday Scranton is a chance for local creatives and businesses to come together to support each-other. The event also gives guests an excellent excuse to drop in to see new storefronts and artists for themselves.

Spice Asian Market — Thirteenth Realm Tattoo Studio featuring Victor Galeno and Dale Cunningham

"After in-person events took a hit a few years ago, we are so excited for everyone to be back out and celebrating art and music and the local community with us! We love that new venues and businesses are popping up on the downtown footprint and we hope they continue to help us use the arts to revitalize downtown Scranton," said Ashley McDougall.

New artists and musicians are always encouraged to get involved. Those looking to participate in a future event can either fill out the "Show Your Work" form on the First Friday Scranton website or by reach out directly to the venues and businesses they want to partner with!

"First Friday serves as a conduit to artists, connecting them to prospective venues, art lovers seeking entertainment, and venues looking to attract new customers," said McDougall. "We love our Scranton community and we want to celebrate the revitalization of Downtown Scranton by bringing everyone together."

Come out Friday, January 5, to celebrate arts and culture in the community throughout Downtown Scranton, then keep an eye out on the first Friday of every month for a fresh map of exhibitions.