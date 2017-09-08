Janet Jackson Rocks Out at First Post-Baby Show: See the Pics!

One hot mama! Janet Jackson was back in action on Thursday at the opening night of her State of the World tour in Lafayette, Louisiana.

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Inside Janet Jackson's Grueling Rehearsals, 65-Pound Weight Loss

The 51-year-old pop icon showed off her post-baby body and slimmed down frame on stage in a series of form-fitted ensembles.

View photos Photo: Splash News More

Jackson wore her long locks high up in a ponytail while busting a move in tight jeans, knee-high boots, and a fitted white sweater. She also rocked a black bodysuit with a cinched belt.

Thursday marked Jackson’s first live performance since giving birth to her son Eissa in January. The GRAMMY winner had previously postponed her tour to have her little boy.

In August, ET reported that Jackson was hard at work getting back in performance shape.

View photos Photo: Splash News More

MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Janet Jackson's Creative Director Gil Duldulao Talks Tour Secrets & Singer's Enviable Post-Baby Bod

"She has lost more than 65 pounds and has her pre-baby body back and then some," a source told ET at the time. "It's a grueling schedule but she is up to the task.”

For more from Jackson, watch the clip below!

Related Gallery

Related Articles