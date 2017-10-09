Janet Jackson Reunites With Former Backup Dancer Jenna Dewan at Hollywood Concert

The 36-year-old star joined several other of Jackson's former backup dancers on stage.

Jenna Dewan Tatum returned to the Rhythm Nation over the weekend!

On Sunday night, the 36-year-old star joined Janet Jackson onstage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, along with several other of the 51-year-old singer's former backup dancers.

@jennadewan hugging @janetjackson during the the #SOTWTour. They brought out 'The Kids' to do Rhythm Nation and then Janet introduced them. pic.twitter.com/LFkREwa2lc

— Jenna Dewan Army (@JennaDewanArmy) October 9, 2017

Jackson went on to thank the performers who had joined her in past tours, and needless to say, Jenna was thrilled.

"Generations of Janet kids brought together," the World of Dance host captioned a photo on Instagram of herself with the other former backup dancers. "Dancing for her was always way more than a job, it was being part of a legacy. I have been pinching myself all day being in a room years later dancing with these legends. Excited to share soon."

Jenna's husband, Channing Tatum, was in the audience to witness his wife's return to the stage with Jackson. An eyewitness tells ET that the 37-year-old actor watched the show with pal Wilmer Valderrama and several other guys, who were all in box seats.

