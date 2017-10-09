Janet Jackson Reunites With Former Backup Dancer Jenna Dewan at Hollywood Concert

Jenna Dewan Tatum returned to the Rhythm Nation over the weekend!
On Sunday night, the 36-year-old star joined Janet Jackson onstage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, along with several other of the 51-year-old singer's former backup dancers.
@jennadewan hugging @janetjackson during the the #SOTWTour. They brought out 'The Kids' to do Rhythm Nation and then Janet introduced them. pic.twitter.com/LFkREwa2lc
— Jenna Dewan Army (@JennaDewanArmy) October 9, 2017
Jackson went on to thank the performers who had joined her in past tours, and needless to say, Jenna was thrilled.
"Generations of Janet kids brought together," the World of Dance host captioned a photo on Instagram of herself with the other former backup dancers. "Dancing for her was always way more than a job, it was being part of a legacy. I have been pinching myself all day being in a room years later dancing with these legends. Excited to share soon."
Jenna's husband, Channing Tatum, was in the audience to witness his wife's return to the stage with Jackson. An eyewitness tells ET that the 37-year-old actor watched the show with pal Wilmer Valderrama and several other guys, who were all in box seats.
Other celebrities at the concert included Jennifer Hudson, Christina Aguilera, Magic Johnson and Craig Robinson. "I am getting my best life! I came to see @JanetJackson in a very Janet type of way! Call me Ms. Hudson, if you nasty!" Hudson captioned a set of selfies from the show. "Thank u @JanetJackson for doing this!!!! Timeless!! I'm trying to get my Janet on ... lol"
Jackson's 87-year-old mother, Katherine Jackson, was also in attendance, and, according to one concertgoer, sat in front of the soundboard in a box seat. She was seen leaving at around 9:40 p.m. in a wheelchair.
In addition to bringing out her former backup dancers to the stage, the music legend also excited fans by doing a five-song encore, an eyewitness tells ET.
Jackson -- who just gave birth to a son in January -- also posed ahead of the concert in a stunning all-black ensemble that showed off her fit physique.
Here's an inside look into Jackson's State of the World tour:
