Janelle Monáe Announces “The Age of Pleasure Tour”

Janelle Monáe has announced “The Age of Pleasure Tour” in support of her new album of the same name.

The 29-city trek kicks off in Seattle on August 30th, with subsequent dates scheduled in Vancouver, Chicago, Philadelphia, Montreal, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Houston, Phoenix, and more.

Tickets for the newly announced shows in Indianapolis, Columbus, New Orleans, and Washington, DC go on sale beginning Wednesday, August 9th via Ticketmaster (use pre-sale code TRACK).

Tickets for Monaé’s other upcoming tour dates can be purchased via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

The Age of Pleasure, Monaé’s first album in five years, was released on June 9th. The lead single, “Lipstick Lover,” was crowned our Song of the Week.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with details on new shows in Indianapolis, Columbus, New Orleans, and Washington, DC.

Janelle Monaé 2023 Tour Dates:

08/30 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

08/31 – Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

09/02 – Portland, OR @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

09/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

09/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/09 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

09/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

09/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

09/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

09/14 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

09/15 – Columbus, OH @ Mershon Auditorium

09/17 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

09/20 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus

09/21 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

09/24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/26 – New York City, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

09/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/02 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/04 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

10/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta

10/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre

10/09 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/10 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

10/11 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

10/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

10/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

10/18 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

Listen to Monaé’s recent appearance on Kyle Meredith With….

