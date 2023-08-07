Janelle Monáe Announces “The Age of Pleasure Tour”
Janelle Monáe has announced “The Age of Pleasure Tour” in support of her new album of the same name.
The 29-city trek kicks off in Seattle on August 30th, with subsequent dates scheduled in Vancouver, Chicago, Philadelphia, Montreal, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Houston, Phoenix, and more.
Tickets for the newly announced shows in Indianapolis, Columbus, New Orleans, and Washington, DC go on sale beginning Wednesday, August 9th via Ticketmaster (use pre-sale code TRACK).
Tickets for Monaé’s other upcoming tour dates can be purchased via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
The Age of Pleasure, Monaé’s first album in five years, was released on June 9th. The lead single, “Lipstick Lover,” was crowned our Song of the Week.
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with details on new shows in Indianapolis, Columbus, New Orleans, and Washington, DC.
Janelle Monaé 2023 Tour Dates:
08/30 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
08/31 – Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
09/02 – Portland, OR @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
09/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
09/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/09 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
09/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
09/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
09/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
09/14 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
09/15 – Columbus, OH @ Mershon Auditorium
09/17 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
09/20 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus
09/21 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
09/24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
09/25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
09/26 – New York City, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
09/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10/02 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/04 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
10/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta
10/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre
10/09 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10/10 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
10/11 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
10/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
10/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
10/18 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
Listen to Monaé’s recent appearance on Kyle Meredith With….
Scoop Harrison
