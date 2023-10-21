Jane Seymour Shares a Rare Photo with Her 27-Year-Old Twin Sons: 'Quality Time'

The actress recently shared some "quality time" with her youngest sons

Jane Seymour/Instagram Jane Seymour and her 27 year old twin sons

Jane Seymour is showing off her youngest sons!

On Thursday, the Kominsky Method actress shared a rare photo of herself with her 27-year-old twin sons, Kristopher Steven and John Stacy.

“Quality time with Kris and Johnny!” the actress, 72, captioned her Instagram post. The men stood on opposite sides of their mother with big smiles.

The Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman star received several comments from fans and followers. One user wrote, “Even though they are already grown men, they will remain your children forever! ♥️♥️♥️ A very beautiful picture of you!”

While another wrote, “There is nothing that lifts a mothers spirits and warms her heart like time that her adult children take to be with her. You three enjoy every minute of it. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Seymour shares the twins with her fourth husband, actor James Keach, to whom she was married from 1993 to 2015.

The actress is also a mother to Katherine Flynn, 41, Sean Flynn, 38, and Jennifer Flynn, 43, whom she shares with her third husband, David Flynn. Seymour was previously married to Michael Attenborough from 1971 to 1973​, Geoffrey Planer ​from 1977 to 1978 and Flynn from 1981 to 1992.

Seymour recently went public with her new partner, John Zambetti on Instagram. Earlier this month, the actress made their relationship Instagram official by posting a photo of her and Zambetti with the caption, “I’ve never been happier. 🥰.”



Following the social media announcement, Seymour shared exclusively with PEOPLE, that the couple’s children set them up.

“Well, our kids put us together,” Zambetti said at the Wags and Walks 12th Annual Benefit. “Yes, our kids put us together," Seymour said.

“His son is a very successful rock musician with a group called The Palms. And his name's Johnny Zambetti,” Seymour said. “And I have a son who's a rock musician too, Johnny Keach, so when we talked about them, we say 'My Johnny,' [since] they both have the same name.”

“So we certainly don't have to worry about the kids not approving of who we were with,” Zambetti added. “I'm very lucky to be with her.”



