Jane Seymour Remembers The Time She 'Married' & Kissed Freddie Mercury For Charity

Jane Seymour may not have actually married Freddie Mercury back in the day, but they did seal their "wedding" with a kiss! The actress, 72, stopped by Access Daily to chat with Kit Hoover and guest host Joel McHale and she reminisced on the time she played bride for the Queen frontman at the Fashion Aid charity event in 1985. Jane recalled Freddie leaving her behind as they walked down the stage together and how she ran back up to him before he kissed her! The "Harry Wild" star also opened up about her boyfriend of three months and how she says they met on a dating app, but he's convinced their children brought them together. Catch Jane on "Harry Wild," streaming now on Acorn TV.

